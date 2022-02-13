From award-winning film roles to addiction battles and rehab, the Sopranos cast is now where they want to be.

A new episode of The Sopranos hasn’t aired in 15 years.

But, as evidenced by the recent hit prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, the show is still as popular as ever.

Not to mention the numerous books and podcasts that continue to deconstruct every whack and backstabbing from the award-winning series.

The Sopranos enthralled viewers for eight years as it followed the fortunes of the Soprano family of New Jersey and their mobster father Tony.

The show started with mob boss Tony, played by James Gandolfini, going to therapy to deal with his overbearing mother.

It quickly expanded into darker territory, revolutionizing television production and ushering in a new antihero genre.

What’s not to like about this?

While the groundbreaking show may only be remembered through repeats, cast members have gone on to pursue a variety of careers, ranging from similar films and television shows to real-life addiction battles and rehab stints.

See where Tony and his family are now by clicking on the links below.

Through six seasons of HBO’s Tony Soprano, James Gandolfini played the troubled New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano.

The protagonist is based on real-life gangster Vinny Ocean, the boss of the New Jersey DeCavalcante crime family, according to writer David Chase.

James won three Emmy Awards for his nuanced portrayal of the anti-hero, which he earned thanks to his nuanced performance.

After the finale of The Sopranos in 2007, James moved into producing.

Sadly, the larger-than-life actor died of a heart attack on vacation in Rome on June 19, 2013, at the age of 51.

Marcy Wudarski and Deborah Lin were Gandolfini’s first and second wives, respectively.

Michael and Liliana are his two daughters.

Michael recently took on his father’s role in a prequel film, portraying a younger Tony Soprano.

Carmela Soprano, Tony’s soft-spoken but tough-willed wife, is played by award-winning actress Edie Falco.

After The Sopranos ended in 2009, she began a new career as the lead in Nurse Jackie.

She’s still working as an actress in films and television shows at the age of 58.

Her most recent major role was in the American Crime Story drama Impeachment, in which she played Hillary Clinton.

Meadow Soprano, played by Jamie-Lynn Sigler, is Tony and Carmela’s firstborn.

The 40-year-old went on to star in Call Me: The Rise and Fall of Heidi Fleiss and made a cameo appearance in Mariah Carey’s single Through the Rain.

Jamie-Lynn is an outspoken advocate for the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA).

