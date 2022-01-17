From baby boomers to millennials, how many sexual partners do they have on average?

From baby boomers to millennials, what is the average number of sexual partners for each generation?

The younger you are, the more sexual partners you are likely to have.

At least, that appears to be the case based on survey results.

EuroClinix, a healthcare company, conducted a survey of more than 2,000 people to determine how our sexual lives have changed over time.

Baby boomers, aged 54 to 72, appear to have had the fewest sexual partners, with an average of 10.7 over their lifetimes.

The average number of partners for boomer women is 7.4, while the average number of partners for boomer men is 12.9.

Generation X, aged 38 to 53, appears to be more liberated than those younger and older than them, with an average of 13.1 lovers.

Men in this age group have had an average of 16.1 partners, while women in this age group have had an average of 10.1.

However, it appears that the youngest generation will have the highest numbers.

Millennials, defined as those between the ages of 23 and 37, have slightly higher numbers, with an average of 11.6 already.

This translates to 10.8 female partners and 13.4 male partners.

After 1995, Generation Z has had an average of 5.6 sexual partners.

Men have had an average of 7.6 partners, while women have had an average of 2.6.

Meanwhile, 14% of all respondents admitted to only having sex with one person.

Only 2% of those polled had 91 sexual partners in total.