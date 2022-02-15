From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ to Engagement: Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt’s Relationship Timeline

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt were one of only three engaged couples at the end of Bachelor in Paradise season 7, but their journey was full of twists and turns.

Amabile, dubbed “Grocery Store Joe” by fans, made his Bachelor Nation debut in 2018 during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, but he was eliminated after the first week.

Later, the Chicago native appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 5, where he met Kendall Long.

Though they broke up before the end of the season, they reunited in the September 2018 finale.

Amabile told Us Weekly at the time, “I’m happy with her.”

“I have faith in her.

We simply enjoy being in each other’s company.

“It’s comfortable.”

The couple called it quits less than two years later because they couldn’t decide where they wanted to live.

In a January 2020 statement, they said, “We have mutually decided to go our separate ways.”

“Joe has decided to return to Chicago, while Kendall will stay in Los Angeles.”

When Amabile decided to give love a second chance during season 7 of BiP, he met Pitt, who had previously competed on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor in early 2021.

After Long arrived on the beach, things got rocky for the twosome, who seemed destined to finish the season as a couple.

When she realized Amabile and Pitt were endgame, the California native decided to leave, but she returned in the season finale, leading her fellow BiP contestants to wonder if she was there to sabotage the impending engagement.

“I don’t hold any grudges — it was a little confusing,” the former grocer told Us exclusively after the season finale in October 2021.

“I’d say the timing wasn’t ideal.

I was only concerned with Serena and getting to that point.

My back pocket contained a ring.

So it was more along the lines of, ‘OK, I understand why you’re here, and I wish you the best, but now isn’t the time.’

‘Now isn’t the time,’ I say, but I hope she’s content.”

Pitt, for one, agreed with her fiancé and told Us at the time that she preferred to.

