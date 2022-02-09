From ‘Borat’ to ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022?

From ‘Borat’ to ‘Marvelous Mrs.

Prime Video is kicking off February with a slew of new releases, including a new romantic comedy just in time for Valentine’s Day, a thrilling action series, and the fourth season of Amazon’s Emmy-winning show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Maisel’s name is Maisel.

This month, the platform is also getting a slew of new and returning movies and TV shows.

Jenny Slate of Obvious Child and Charlie Day of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star in I Want You Back.

The comedic duo portrays a pair of heartbroken strangers who concoct a scheme to reunite with their ex-partners.

After a pandemic-induced hiatus following the Season 3 bombshell finale, The Marvelous Mrs.

Midge is ready for her main character moment now that Maisel has returned.

Action fans will be ecstatic to learn that Netflix is adapting Lee Child’s crime thriller novels into a new series starring Alan Ritchson called Reacher.

For the first time since 2018, Amazon has raised the price of an Amazon Prime membership, which will begin in February.

The price of an annual Amazon Prime membership will rise from (dollar)119 to (dollar)139 on March 18.

Monthly Amazon Prime members will see their fees increase from (dollar)12.99 to (dollar)14.99 per month.

After March 25, current members will see the higher price. If you’re a monthly subscriber, now is the time to upgrade to an annual membership to lock in the lower rate.

For (dollar)119Year, get Prime.

If you’re already an annual subscriber, here’s a tip: get an Amazon Prime gift subscription while it’s still on sale for (dollar)119, then activate it when your current membership expires.

That means another 365 days of Prime Video, Whole Foods deals, free Kindle books, Amazon Prime Music, and more for (dollar)20 less.

Membership to Amazon Prime as a gift

Here’s what’s new on Prime Video this February, featuring Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Malcolm Goodwin, Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, Willa Fitzgerald, Bruce McGill, and Kristin Kreuk, among others.

Mrs.

Maisel (February) is a character in the film Maisel, which was released in theaters

(18.)

After a long hiatus, the fourth installment of Prime Video’s Emmy-winning series is finally available.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022 from ‘Borat’ to ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’