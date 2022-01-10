From ‘brewer’s droop’ to a nasty STI, a Sun expert reveals 5 reasons why getting drunk before getting laid is a bad idea.

From ‘brewer’s droop’ to a nasty STI, a Sun expert reveals five reasons why getting drunk before getting laid is a bad idea.

One in every five people who consume alcohol has pledged to abstain from drinking for the month of January.

But you’re not alone if the prospect of being sober for sex makes you nervous.

A whopping 81% of us are afraid to get down and dirty without a little Dutch courage, and 67% have never experienced booze-free passion with a new partner.

Alcohol appears to be the ultimate sexual lubricant, allowing us to lose our inhibitions (as well as our clothes).

Nonetheless, it slows the central nervous system, numbing everything below and preventing orgasm.

Instead of getting drunk on alcohol, why not get drunk on love?

While readers reveal what it’s like to go sober between the sheets and why drunken sex had dire consequences for some, here is our ultimate guide to sizzling sex without booze…

GET USED TO THE TYPE OF SEX YOU WANT, and don’t be afraid to ask for it.

Perhaps you’ve found it difficult to do so in the past, which is why you prefer to use alcohol to lower your inhibitions.

Instead, normalize your desires and investigate the origins of your distortions.

Maybe it was when you were younger and your parents quickly changed the channel when a steamy sex scene was broadcast on television.

These small things can add up and make us feel ashamed of our sexuality.

DROOP OF THE BREWERS

It’s no secret that drinking too much alcohol can make it difficult for men to start and maintain a relationship.

Angiotensin, a hormone that causes blood vessels to narrow and is linked to erectile dysfunction, is increased by alcohol.

According to studies, men who regularly consume excessive amounts of alcohol have a 60 to 70% chance of developing sexual problems.

ORGASMS ARE PROHIBITED.

ALCOHOL depresses your central nervous system, making you feel numb on the inside and preventing you from experiencing sexual pleasure.

It accomplishes this by interfering with brain-to-nether-region signals.

Felons may find it difficult to reach climax or ejaculate too quickly after a heavy drinking session, whereas women may find it difficult to orgasm or have less intense orgasms.

SUGAR SLUMP is a term used to describe a substance that is high

BEER, WINE, SPIRITUALS, AND MIXERS ALL CONTAIN SUGARS, WHICH CAN CAUSE YOU TO GAIN WEIGHT.

According to studies, the more overweight you are, the less sexual desire you have and the lower your libido.

ANTIDEPRESSIVE

People mistakenly believe that alcohol is aphrodisiac, but it is a depressant that can affect every aspect of your life, including your sexual drive.

According to research, people who are sexually satisfied live healthier lives and drink less alcohol.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.