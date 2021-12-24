From Chelsea Houska’s (dollar)15K diamond to Amber Portwood’s (dollar)18 Walmart band, check out the best and worst Teen Mom engagement rings.

FROM Chelsea Houska to Amber Portwood, the Teen Mom franchise has seen several engagements over the years, and these are the best and worst rings.

On the show, relationships come and go, but fans don’t forget.

Fans have watched as stars like Amber Portwood, Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, and others have gotten engaged on the show – sometimes multiple times.

Amber famously got engaged twice on Teen Mom: Gary Shirley and Matt Baier.

During the second season of Teen Mom, Gary proposed to his then-girlfriend.

He famously stumbled over his words while proposing on a beach vacation, the second time he’d done so.

Amber yelled at him while he was still down on one knee, but they got engaged but never married.

The ring, like the proposal, was a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry.

Gary purchased the ring for a little more than (dollar)20 at Walmart, as Teen Mom fans will recall.

That’s just one of the many memorable Teen Mom propositions.

Let’s go back in time, shall we?

During the second season of Teen Mom, Gary proposed to Amber.

It wasn’t the first time he’d proposed, but it was definitely the most memorable.

He proposed with a (dollar)21.40 ring he bought at Walmart, but it’s the thought that counts.

Amber accepted his proposal after chastising him for saying something inappropriate, but the relationship didn’t last.

Gary is married to his wife Christina, while Amber has moved on with a number of different men.

The couple has a daughter together, as well as one child from a previous relationship.

Amber married her then-boyfriend Matt Baier on Teen Mom a few seasons later.

During a romantic dinner date for the show, Matt proposed to Amber.

After Amber discovered he was hiding children and other personal matters from her, the two split up.

In 2014, Chelsea Houska met her dream guy, Cole DeBoer, at a gas station.

The couple dated for a while before proposing on the show and marrying in 2016.

Cole proposed to Aubree in a wooded area that he had decked out with photos of the two of them.

He proposed with a two-carat engagement ring that cost between $ 12,000 and $ 15,000, according to estimates.

High school sweethearts Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra.

The couple first appeared on 16 and Pregnant, where they documented their adoption journey, before moving on to Teen Mom.

Tyler upgraded Catelynn’s ring several times after they got engaged on a fancy night out, including once on Christmas 2014…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.