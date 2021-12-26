From Chelsea Houska’s matching pajamas to Catelynn Lowell’s tearful gift, see how Teen Mom stars celebrated Christmas.

From Chelsea Houska’s matching pajamas to Catelynn Lowell’s tearful gift, see how the Teen Mom stars celebrated Christmas.

TEEN Mom stars Catelynn Lowell and Chelsea Houska spent Christmas with their families in a variety of ways, including heartfelt gifts and matching PJs.

The MTV stars shared photos and videos from their day on social media for fans to see.

Catelynn posted a video on Instagram of her giving a special present to her eldest daughter, Novalee.

The Teen Mom OG star is seen carrying a large box to give to the child in the clip.

In her caption, the reality star wished fans a happy holiday season, and they reciprocated in the comments.

Chelsea Houska, who no longer appears on the show, also received positive feedback from fans after sharing an adorable Christmas photo of her children.

Aubree, Watson, Layne, and Walker all wore matching festive pajamas and made funny faces in the photo.

Chelsea’s children were praised by fans and castmates, who wished her and her family a happy holiday season.

Other members of the Teen Mom franchise shared similar glimpses into their holidays, posting photos of their children and descriptions of their activities.

Cheyenne Floyd, Kailyn Lowry, and other celebrities shared holiday photos on social media.

Novalee received a large box wrapped in shiny paper from Catelynn in her Christmas Instagram video.

“I know what it is,” she exclaimed.

“It’s a puppy,” says the owner.

“I’d never get you a puppy,” Catelynn responded.

Novalee exclaimed as she opened the box, “It’s a puppy!”

Ace is the dog’s name, according to Catelynn.

As the dog ran around, kissing her and exploring their home, her daughter burst into tears, giggling with delight.

Catelynn’s Christmas look was a hit with fans.

“Awwwwwww,” one person wrote.

“Yessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss

“How sweet is this?” exclaimed another fan.

Chelsea shared an Instagram photo of her four children on Christmas Day.

Her children were seated on the floor in front of the Christmas tree in the photograph.

Watson took a step forward, while his sisters Aubree, Layne, and Walker knelt.

For the camera, each child made a different amusing face.

Chelsea coordinated Aubree and Watson’s plaid pajamas, while Layne and Walker wore Santa onesies.

“Merry Christmas,” she wrote as the caption to the photo.

“So cute!” said friend and former co-star Kailyn Lowry. “I hope they have the best day! Merry Christmas!”

“How cute! The girls look alike and beautiful like you!” wrote one fan, “The boys are handsome like daddy!”

“I love this picture, lol! Merry Christmas!” said another fan.

“Beautiful family! Merry Christmas,” said a third commenter.

Leah and her family, which includes Jaylan Mobley, are also…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.