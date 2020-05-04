 Press "Enter" to skip to content

From childhood to the galleys, when Henri Charrière became “Papillon”

By Denis Bedoya on May 4, 2020

Published on : 05/04/2020 – 16:18Modified : 05/04/2020 – 17:51

Meeting with the voice and accent of the south of Henri Charrière (1906-1973) called “Papillon”, a former convict taking his nickname from a tattoo. But Papillon is also the name of the book released in 1969 in which he told his incredible story, making him a phenomenon. In our archive of the day, he is at the microphone of Jacques Chancel.

But also :

A meeting with Christophe Chaillot, Deputy Director of the French Institute in Marrakech tells how the Institute adapted to confinement by investing in particular social networks with lectures and storytelling.
The Chronicle “Words to words”, with Jean Pruvost, to explore the words of the moment, who looks at the window or the balcony this week!

.

Published in Entertainment

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from EntertainmentMore posts in Entertainment »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *