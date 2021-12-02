From Chris and Krystal to JP and Ashley, every Bachelor Nation couple has split up.

Surprisingly, The Bachelor franchise lasted nearly two decades before ending with an official divorce.

Although several couples from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise are still together, the majority of reality TV couples split up before walking down the aisle.

While some consider Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul to be the first Bachelor Nation couple to divorce (more on them later), Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone became the first couple to legally end their marriage in February 2020.

During the summer of 2018, Krystal and Chris met while filming season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise.

They returned to Mexico in June 2019 to marry in front of the ABC cameras after getting engaged during the finale.

They announced their separation after less than a year of marriage.

In August 2020, Chris admitted to Us Weekly, “I think one of the biggest issues was me going from one show to the next, with really no time to process.”

“Because I think it was only a couple of weeks after I was eliminated from [Becca Kufrin’s] season [of The Bachelorette]that I was back on another show.”

But I returned, my sister gave birth, and then I was back on a plane to Mexico.

… I couldn’t process it, focus on it, or just deal with it because I was in a relationship, engaged, and then married.

And I abandoned myself for the entire time, which I believe contributed to some internal issues.”

The goal of their separation, according to Chris, was to “allow us to focus on ourselves and continue to grow and get better,” but Krystal ended their relationship for good.

“As time passed, I gained a new perspective.”

So, as much as I wanted to [reconcile]and the attempts that I made, I can at least move forward knowing that I did,” he told Us.

Ashley Hebertand JP Rosenbaum, the Bachelorette season 7 couple, announced in October 2020 that they had quietly separated after nearly eight years of marriage, several months after Krystal and Chris’ split made headlines.

“It’s it.

