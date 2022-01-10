From Chrishell Stause to Addison Rae, see the hottest celebrity bikini moments of 2022.

From Chrishell Stause to Addison Rae, see the sexiest celebrity bikini moments of 2022.

While celebrities are constantly taking to social media to flaunt their fabulous figures and stellar swim style, it’s clear that the stars are gearing up their looks for 2022.

Because the stars are proving that bathing suits don’t have to be boring, whether they’re wearing body chains and bucket hats or bold two-pieces with chic-as-can-be cover-ups.

From poolside photos to photo ops taken during a tropical getaway, celebrities from all over the world have already taken advantage of the opportunity to flaunt their toned bodies and impeccable style.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars have clearly served up their fair share of racy photos.

And rest assured, the ladies have a lot more in store for us.

Luann de Lesseps, the countess herself, deserves special mention.

During a visit to Tulum in January, the 56-year-old reality star flaunted her insane abs.

While she prefers to keep her suits simple, she is all about accessorizing.

The Real Housewives of New York City star knows how to make a statement with everything from wide-brimmed hats to puka shell anklets.

Her secret is to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“We have to work harder at staying in shape as we get older,” the singer previously told Us Weekly’s Stylish.

She enjoys running, tennis, working out, and practicing yoga.

Leah McSweeney, De Lesseps’ costar, also began 2022 with a tropical vacation.

The founder of Married to the Mob jetted off to the Dominican Republic, where she flaunted her sporty side in a basic black bikini.

“On Instagram, nothing is genuine.

Except for this perfect dive,” she joked as she captioned a video of herself jumping off a boat.

The Bravolebs aren’t the only ones who have stepped up their game this year.

The cast of Selling Sunset has also made it a point to flaunt their amazing physiques.

During their birthday trip to Cabo San Lucas, Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause have been sharing sexy snaps after sexy snaps.

Bright colors, animal prints, and simple silhouettes are typical of the duo’s style.

