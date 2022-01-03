From Chrishell Stause to Addison Rae, see the sexiest celebrity bikini moments of 2022.

From Chrishell Stause to Addison Rae, see the hottest celebrity bikini moments of 2022.

While celebrities are always taking to Instagram to flaunt their fabulous figures and stellar swim style, it’s clear that the stars have their sights set on kicking their looks up a notch for 2022.

Because the stars are proving that bathing suits don’t have to be boring, whether they’re wearing body chains and bucket hats or bold two-pieces with chic-as-can-be cover-ups.

From poolside photos to photo ops taken during a tropical getaway, celebrities from all over the world have already taken advantage of the opportunity to flaunt their fit figures and impeccable style.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta have clearly served up their fair share of savage photos.

And don’t worry, the ladies aren’t done yet.

Luann de Lesseps, the countess, is one person who deserves special mention.

During a visit to Tulum in January, the 56-year-old reality star flaunted her insane abs.

While she prefers to keep her suits simple, she is all about accessorizing.

The Real Housewives of New York City star knows how to make a statement in anything from wide-brimmed hats to puka shell anklets.

Her secret is to eat well and stay fit.

“As we get older, we have to work harder at staying in shape,” the singer previously told Stylish in Us Weekly.

She enjoys running, tennis, working out, and yoga.

Leah McSweeney, De Lesseps’ co-star, began 2022 with a tropical vacation as well.

The founder of Married to the Mob jetted off to the Dominican Republic, where she flaunted her sporty side in a basic black bikini.

“On Instagram, nothing is real.

Except for this perfect dive,” she sarcastically captioned a photo of herself jumping off a boat.

The Bravolebs aren’t the only ones who have improved their performance in the new year.

The cast of Selling Sunset has also made a point of flaunting their amazing physiques.

During their Cabo San Lucas vacation in honor of their birthday, Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause have shared sexy snap after sexy snap.

Bright colors, animal prints, and simple silhouettes are the duo’s go-to looks.

