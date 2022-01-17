From Christmas decorations to electronics, these are the items you should never store in your attic.

Christmas decorations to electronics are among the items that should never be stored in the attic.

If you have an attic, it’s likely that you use it to store seasonal decorations and dozens of cardboard boxes.

However, while it frees up space in your home, an expert has revealed that it is not only dangerous, but the temperature fluctuations can also damage some of your belongings.

The seven things you should never store in the attic, according to Joyce French, a cleaning expert at HomeHow.

Electronics, from old cassette players to vintage radios, are among the most common items found in attics.

However, while they appear to be harmless, storing them in the attic poses a significant risk.

”Old electronics in the attic can still overheat,” Joyce explained.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

”The circuitry can blow and permanently destroy your item,” she added.

To avoid this, it’s best to keep your favorite electronics in a cooler environment downstairs and recycle or auction your older electronics online.

The attic is the worst place to keep important documents because it is frequently humid.

”Delicate items simply do not withstand temperature changes, and your important documents will fade, become damp, dusty, or stick together over time.”

Rather, the expert advised, buy a storage drawer unit and move it downstairs.

While some people associate an attic with stacks of documents and cardboard boxes, others use it to store food and wine.

Your loft can reach dangerously high temperatures during the summer and warmer months, and the lack of ventilation doesn’t help.

As a result, your canned goods will cook.

”In addition, unsuitably warm temperatures can sabotage expensive wines.”

”Pests like mice and rats thrive in a humid attic environment, and they can contaminate and chew through food,” Joyce added.

”Rather, keep perishables and wine in a cool, dry place so they can be consumed after a long period of time.”

Many people have begun the new year with home renovation projects, which often result in leftover paint cans.

Oil-based paints, on the other hand, can be hazardous in warmer temperatures, according to the expert.

”They are highly flammable, so keep them in a temperature-controlled location, such as a spare cabinet,” she advised.

”Drastically changing temperatures can also break down latex paint, rendering it useless.”

Wooden furniture isn’t for everyone, despite its status as a classic.

For those who are…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.