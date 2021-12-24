Aldi’s Super Six items will be 9p between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day.

Aldi’s Super Six items will be just 9p from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day.

From Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day, festive vegetable staples will be reduced to 9p, reducing food waste.

Aldi, a low-cost supermarket chain, has continued to offer its Super Six deals throughout the country despite the holiday season.

The promotion was reintroduced earlier this month to the delight of shoppers, and the new selection is expected to lower holiday season costs.

As part of its pledge to reduce food waste, Aldi is ensuring that its excess food is put to better use by establishing a food donation program.

Food waste at home can also be repurposed by transforming it into new dishes.

To help Christmas cooks avoid breaking the bank this season, Aldi has reduced the price of its six most popular Christmas vegetables: carrots (1kg), white potatoes (2kg), parsnips (500g), red and white cabbages (each), swede (each), and Brussels Sprouts (500g).

Customers will be pleased to learn that all of the fresh and delicious vegetables come from British suppliers, with whom Aldi collaborates closely to ensure that the incredible savings do not come at the expense of the growers.

Regardless of store prices, growers are compensated fairly.

Beginning December 24, the Christmas Super Six deals will be available in stores across the country for a limited time.

To find a variety of simple recipes to use your Christmas leftovers, go to www.aldi.co.ukchristmas-leftovers.

