From commoner to future Queen Consort to Royal Mom, Duchess Kate has gone through a lot in her life.

Duchess Kate (née Middleton) rose through the ranks of the royal family, quickly transforming from a commoner to England’s future queen consort.

The Duchess of Cambridge met her future husband, Prince William, in college, and the couple married in 2011, after nearly a decade together, with son Prince George, daughter Princess Charlotte, and son Prince Louis as their children.

Kate has established herself as an activist and a caring mother since joining the royal family.

Though the Duke of Cambridge is second in line to the throne, Kate has already begun preparing for the time when she and William will become the leaders of the United Kingdom.

“Kate has been gradually taking on new responsibilities over the last few years, so it won’t come as a surprise when the time comes,” royal expert Rebecca Long told Us Weekly in April 2019.

“William and Kate are the most popular royals in many generations, so the British people are ecstatic.”

“She’s really taken Kate under her wing,” a source said of Queen Elizabeth II’s advice to the duchess.

“The two of them will frequently spend hours discussing royal life and the monarchy’s future.”

When Kate becomes queen consort, she hopes to find a happy medium.

“William and the kids are everything to Kate,” an insider told Us, “so she’s determined to strike a healthy balance between her personal life and her future role.”

She will “continue to pursue her passions, which she will balance with being a mother to her children and being queen,” even though she will be expected to “take on more senior duties.”

Kate is part supermom and part royal expert when it comes to her life as a duchess.

“Every morning Kate gets up with the sunrise to jog around Kensington Palace or heads over to Buckingham Palace to swim before the kids wake up,” a source told People in June 2019.

“Exercise is essential for her mental health,” she says.

She makes her balancing act look effortless elsewhere in her day.

“She puts in a lot of effort behind the scenes.

