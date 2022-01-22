From cringe panto outfits to Meat Loaf throttling Prince Andrew, It’s A Royal Knockout was an “excruciating” PR disaster.

In a mustard-yellow tunic, PRINCE Edward gallops about.

As Gary Lineker and Tom Jones, dressed as vegetables, hurtle down an obstacle course, Princess Anne applauds.

Meanwhile, Meat Loaf and Prince Andrew are on the verge of exploding off the screen.

No, you’re not hallucinating, and this isn’t a parody.

This was the insane reality of It’s A Royal Knockout, one of the most bizarre days in the Royal Family’s history.

The one-off, medieval-themed charity gameshow was the brainchild of Prince Edward and was officially dubbed The Grand Knockout Tournament. It was a high-profile take on classic TV show It’s A Knockout.

Four celebrity teams, including John Travolta, Gary Lineker, and Tom Jones, competed in a series of comical obstacle races while dressed in wacky costumes in the royal spin-off.

A non-participating royal captain was in charge of each team.

Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and his then-wife Sarah Ferguson were all dressed in pantomime costumes.

TV magician Paul Daniels served as the referee, along with James Bond actor George Lazenby, Cliff Richard (dressed as a leek), and late singer Meat Loaf, who died this week at the age of 74.

The show, which drew 18 million viewers to watch celebrities throw ham at each other, was critically panned, but it did raise over £1 million for charity.

However, it has since been described as “excruciating” and the “lowest day” in the Royal Family’s history.

The impact of showbiz-obsessed Prince Edward’s cringeworthy vanity project is examined here.

On June 15th, 1987, the television show It’s A Royal Knockout premiered.

The Queen’s youngest son devised the show, which was filmed in the grounds of Alton Towers.

Edward, who was 23 at the time, had already established his own production company and dreamed of pursuing a career in television.

“I love the razzmatazz of show business,” he said in 1987.

“It’s a fantastical and fantastical world.”

Edward had hoped that the flagship charity special would generate positive publicity, but his hopes were dashed when the show was mocked.

Edward received a lukewarm reception from assembled journalists at a press conference after the show aired, and reportedly flounced out in a rage, his TV ambitions in tatters.

According to royal expert Ben Pimlott, Her Majesty and Prince Philip were initially sceptical of the proposal, while Prince Charles and Princess Diana stayed away.

“Why doesn’t Edward just let the TV people do their thing and turn up to accept the cheques?” the Duke of Edinburgh reportedly told a BBC executive.

Ben claimed in his 1996 biography The Queen that a royal source described him as…

