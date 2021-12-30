From Dopesick to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, here are the best TV shows and films to watch on Disney(plus) day.

This film is one of Marvel’s newest releases, and it explores a new superhero that we haven’t seen before.

When Shang-Chi is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization, he is forced to confront a past he thought he had left behind.

Shang-Chi is forced to confront his misguided father as well as reunite with his sister, all while dealing with his mother’s death.

The next phase of Marvel films is off to a fantastic start, with excellent fight sequences and a stellar cast.

A Star Wars story about a lone bounty hunter far from the New Republic’s authority in the far reaches of the galaxy.

This new Star Wars warriors series takes place after the Empire falls but before the First Order rises.

If you’re a Star Wars fan, this series is a must-watch, and if you’re not, it’s a great place to begin your Star Wars adventure.

93% on Rotten Tomatoes

Based on the Marvel Comics, this is an action-adventure series.

Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) leads this secret intelligence agency, which assembles a small team of agents to handle strange cases.

After a series of attacks, Coulson must rebuild the agency while fending off Hydra, SHIELD’s anti-superhuman agents, and the newly revealed superhuman race known as inhumans.

The audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 89 percent.

The show revolves around the exploits of stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb.

They take it upon themselves to invent various contraptions in order to avoid boredom during their summer vacation.

Candace (voiced by Ashley Tisdale) can’t stand the chaos they create and tries to alert her parents at every opportunity, but she fails when their various inventions mysteriously vanish before their parents can see them.

They also have Perry, a pet platypus.

Who is the undercover spy battling Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz?

96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.





