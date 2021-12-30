From Dua Lipa’s useless “fried egg” bra to Kourtney Kardashian’s upside down swimsuit, here are the most unusual celebrity bikinis of 2021.

From Dua Lipa’s useless “fried egg” bra to Kourtney Kardashian’s upside down swimsuit, these are the most unusual celebrity bikinis of 2021.

WHILE MOST OF US have been stuck at home in our pajamas for the majority of the year, our favorite celebrities have been more than happy to flaunt their bikini bodies in more sunny locales.

These shapely stars have shown us how to holiday like a true hottie, whether lounging by the pool or sunbathing on the sand.

From the wispiest to the wackiest, we look at the best bikinis of 2021.

Amy Reading’s photo research

Dua Lipa always goes for sunny side up, but this time she appears to be wearing a fried egg on her chest.

Her crocheted bikini, which also features a marijuana plant and a rainbow, will catch the yolk if she goes for a dip.

This year, a slew of influencers and celebrities embraced an odd new trend: wearing their bikini tops backwards.

Kourtney Kardashian exemplifies the benefits of joining the fashion-flipping trend.

J-Lo, take a bow.

The pop star and actress wore this obscenely hot ensemble not only to flaunt her ­amazingly toned body, but also to announce her and Ben Affleck’s reunion.

And, lo and behold, it’s J-Lo.

Who needs Lycra leggings and sports bras when you can work out in just your bikini?

Nicole Scherzinger, the Pussycat Doll, can not only admire her muscle tone while lifting weights, but she can also nip off for a cooling dip right afterward.

VICTORIA Beckham shared this photo to promote a new beauty product ahead of its October launch, but she teased fans by leaving them guessing whose bum it was.

“Is this my Cheeky Posh?” she wondered. “Whether it is or not, I’m totally claiming it.”

AND the winner is… singer Lizzo, who wore an equally outlandish furry stole to go with her bright, tassled two-piece.

So that’s how the rapper is when he’s not wearing the, er, wrapper.

Salma Hayek, a movie star, wears a classic black gown and strikes a serene, cross-legged pose in a Zen moment.

It’s hard to believe Sharon Stone, star of Basic Instinct, is 63, especially in this stunningly youthful crop top and high-waisted ensemble.

In a splash of sunshine yellow, they highlight her incredible figure to the fullest.