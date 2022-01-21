From Fight Club and Rocky Horror Show to a bizarre Bo Selecta interview, here are 5 of Meat Loaf’s most memorable moments.

From Fight Club and Rocky Horror Show to a bizarre interview with Bo Selecta, here are 5 of Meat Loaf’s most memorable moments.

One of his many highlights is pushing Prince Andrew into a moat.

Meat Loaf, an international star who graced the big screen and stadium stages around the world, died at the age of 74.

During his six-decade career, he sold over 100 million albums worldwide and starred in cult classics.

Here are a few of his other memorable and beloved moments:

In a production of The Rocky Horror Show in 1973, Meat Loaf was cast as Eddie and Doctor Everett Scott.

The stage show was adapted into a film in 1975, with Meat Loaf reprising his role as biker Eddie, thanks to the success of the stage show.

It is probably his most well-known role to this day.

In a Glee episode honoring the musical, he appeared as a guest star alongside castmate Barry Bostwick, who played Brad.

Robert “Bob” Paulson, a cancer patient and new Fight Club recruit, was cast as Meatloaf in 1999.

He didn’t just star in it, though; he also assisted director David Fincher with the direction.

“I didn’t spend much time in my trailer for almost ten months,” he said in 2016.

The entire time, I sat next to David.

Well, not right next to him – I’d have driven him insane – but close enough to see what was going on and what he was seeing.

“About four or five months into filming, we’d take a break for lunch, and Fincher would summon me to his trailer and say, ‘I want you to help me pick which one I should use.’ Of course, I’m thinking, ‘What?'”

In 1997, Meatloaf made a cameo appearance as the Spice Girls’ tour bus driver Dennis in the film SpiceWorld, which introduced him to a new fan base.

Refusing to fix the broken down loo on board, he tells their manager Clifford, played by Richard E Grant: “Hey man, I love these girls, and I’d do anything for them.”

But I’m not going to do that.”

In the 1980s, he co-hosted the British TV show Saturday with Stephen Fry.

