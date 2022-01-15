From filthy hoovers to filthy dusters, these cleaning products could be making your house even filthier.

A PROFESSIONAL CLEANER has revealed how many people clean their cleaning products incorrectly.

And how they may be making their home dirtier rather than cleaner.

Lynsey Crombie, the Queen of Clean, has worked as a professional cleaner for 14 years and enjoys assisting others with cleaning advice.

The cleaning expert, who has always enjoyed cleaning and used to help her mother when she was a child, revealed that there are some common cleaning mistakes people make.

“Many people overclean them, which can damage them,” she explained.

“Avoid getting water in your vacuum because it can cause an electrical malfunction.”

“Also, cleaning your washing machine and dishwasher with too much white vinegar can cause the rubber to erode over time.”

Dishcloths are often the worst offenders and can be secretly harbouring filth, according to Lynsey Crombie, aka Queen of Clean.

She did, however, share her top three cleaning product cleaning tips.

People should make it a point to clean on a regular basis, according to her, and include it in their monthly cleaning schedule.

They should also stock up on cleaning supplies like white vinegar, soda crystals, dishwasher cleaner, and washing machine cleaner.

It’s especially important, she said, for people to keep up with cleaning their cleaning products.

”It’s important to make sure you’re not pushing dirt and dirt around your house, making it dirtier than it already is,” Lynsey said.

Lynsey, who also posts cleaning tips and tricks on her Instagram and Facebook pages, shared her cleaning product cleaning tips.

She also revealed which cleaning products are the dirtiest.

Dishcloths, according to Lynsey, are the worst offenders for hiding film.

“You may forget to clean them, and if not cleaned on a regular basis, these cloths are full of germs and bacteria,” she explained.

“You can clean them in the dishwasher, washer, and microwave.”

“However, if you use microfiber cloths to clean around the house, make sure you don’t use fabric conditioner when washing them because it will reduce the absorbency and make them less clean.”

“To clean them in the microwave, simply fill a microwave-safe bowl halfway with water and a few drops of white vinegar, place the sponges in the microwave, and run on full power for 5 minutes.”

Lynsey explained that a filthy mop head will simply move filth around the house rather than clean your floors.

