From First Dates to Weddings to Baby: Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane’s Whirlwind Romance

Whirlwind Romance: From First Dates to Weddings to Baby by Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane

Lauren Bushnell confirmed that she was set to marry again, this time with country singer Chris Lane, three years after Bachelor viewers witnessed her get engaged on national television.

On June 18, 2019, Bushnell announced the happy news on Instagram, praising her upcoming husband.

She wrote, “I can’t stop grinning.”

“I consider myself incredibly fortunate that every misstep, blunder, and heartbreak has led me to you.

I’m overjoyed to be able to call you mine for the rest of my life.

It was a worthwhile journey.

Thank you, Christopher Eric Lane, for healing and restoring my broken heart.

Lauren Lane has a nice ring to it, and I’ll never stop telling you how much I love you and how much I’ll hold onto you forever and ever!”

“PS,” she told fans, “he wrote me a song.”

“I can’t take my eyes off my hand or stop listening.”

After less than a year together, the couple married in October 2019 in Nashville.

The Bachelor season 20 star Ben Higgins proposed to her in the season’s March 2016 finale, and the Oregon native was previously engaged to him.

Before ending their engagement in May 2017, Higgins and Bushnell starred in the spinoff show Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?

Bushnell began dating Devin Antin in July of that year, but the couple broke up in August of that year.

She saw Lane perform at Stagecoach four months before calling it quits, and even went backstage to hang out with him.

Antin was with her at the music festival, but he wasn’t present when Bushnell met her future husband backstage.

But now that she and the “I Don’t Know About You” crooner have heard wedding bells, all those romantic ups and downs are history.

Beginning with one of their first public appearances, scroll down to see the couple’s relationship timeline.

