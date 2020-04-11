From Flower Crowns to Fanny Packs, Look Back on the Best Coachella Accessories of All Time

When it comes to unforgettable accessories, you’ll certainly find them at Coachella.

For more than 20 years, the annual festival has brought stars and fans together in Indio in the name of music—with a side of standout fashion. As has become customary since its inception, the festival features a weekend (as of late, two) filled with performances and famous headliners while attendees bask in California sun, enjoying the special tradition in their equally unique outfits.

While Coachella style is one all its own, it wouldn’t be complete without the array of colorful and eye-catching accessories layered on by the fashionistas confidently rocking them. And, really, the bolder—the better.

From the practically mandatory flower crowns to sequin capes, tiny sunglasses to fringe, fringe and more fringe, it’s arguably the inventive accessories that take outfits for Coachella to a whole other sartorial level.

While this year’s Coachella has been postponed to October given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, attendees will have to wait a few more months to don the unforgettable looks they have planned for the big event.

While we count down the days until it’s time for the festival again and all those one-of-a-kind outfits to debut, here’s a look back on some of the best all-time Coachella accessories so far, including of course, this sequin cape: