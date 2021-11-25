From Frankie Bridge and Rochelle Humes to royal impersonators and X Factor flops, this is where the S Club Juniors are now.

They were all in their early teens when the S Club Juniors were assembled on reality television two decades ago.

However, the group is now in their 30s, having grown into a miniature version of S Club 7 with their own fan base.

So, what happened to the group’s many stars, and what are they up to these days?

While some have gone on to further pop stardom and television careers (hello, Rochelle Humes and Frankie Bridge), others aren’t as well-known.

Here, we take a look at the group and reveal where they ended up, as well as which of the eight found a New Direction, to borrow a phrase from one of their singles…

The singer, then known as Rochelle Wiseman, is well-known.

After the S Club Juniors began to look a little more, well, senior, the 32-year-old star went on to bigger and better things with The Saturdays.

In 2010, she began dating future-husband Marvin Humes, a JLS mainstay at the time, and they married two years later.

Rochelle debuted on television in 2004 with the children’s show Smile, and went on to host This Morning, The Xtra Factor, and Ninja Warrior UK.

Smoldering Aaron made a career out of all those intricate dance routines, becoming a sought-after choreographer and dancer.

The 33-year-old has collaborated with Taylor Swift, Little Mix, Kylie Minogue, and his former Saturdays bandmates (see Rochelle and Frankie).

He also had a successful West End career, starring in productions such as Flashdance: The Musical and We Will Rock You.

During his time on the Juniors, we knew him as Jay Asforis, but he’s now known as Jay Perry.

The 32-year-old played Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton, the West End’s hottest ticket.

He also hosts Instagram Live interviews with his former bandmates as part of a series dedicated to the S Club Juniors.

Since leaving S Club Juniors, Frankie Sandford, as she was then known, has barely left showbiz.

The 32-year-old singer rose to fame with The Saturdays before marrying footballer Wayne Bridge and earning the unwelcome moniker “Wag.”

In 2012, the mother-of-two appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and is now estimated to be worth more than £10 million.

She’s also one of the celebrities who will be entering the I’m A Celebrity castle later this month, as The Sun reported, following in Wayne’s footsteps.

The 32-year-old, who was known in S Club Juniors as Stacey McClean, is now a mother of one and a former X Factor contestant.

She was unstoppable on stage…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]