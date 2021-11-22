From Hailey Baldwin to Heidi Klum, these are the hottest celebrity bikini moments of 2021.

Bikini babes! With summer in full swing, celebrities have been flaunting their adorable suits and sassy looks.

And it’s safe to say that 2021 has seen some seriously sexy snaps, from barely-there bottoms to bathing suits with body jewelry.

Celebrities have been heating up our Instagram feeds all year, whether they’re chilling in their backyard or soaking up the sun on vacation.

While some people prefer to wear a plain swimsuit, others prefer to add their own personal style to their swimwear.

Everything from ’90s trends to western influence has seen a comeback this year.

Bucket hats are a summer accessory they can’t seem to get enough of. Nina Agdal predicted the trend in January, and Simone Biles followed suit in March.

Addison Rae, on the other hand, created our favorite version of the look.

The 20-year-old TikTok star wore a purple bucket hat, floral print bikini top, leopard mini skirt, and slingback pumps to match the vibe.

Hailey Baldwin, who wore rainbow rubber bands in her hair, took a style cue from Y2K as well.

When the stars aren’t channeling the early 2000s, they turn to western fashion for inspiration.

From Olivia Jade to Dua Lipa, adding a pair of leather boots and a cowgirl hat is the hottest new summer look.

Who are we to argue, after all?

Obviously, there are always celebrities who like to flaunt their lavish swimwear purchases.

There’s no doubt that this year has seen a fair share of designer duds, whether it’s Larsa Pippen’s chic Chanel suit or SZA’s Dior bikini.

Emily Ratajkowski deserves special mention for her stunning mermaid-inspired Versace bikini she wore to celebrate her birthday this year.

Donatella Versace even commented on the model’s post, giving her seal of approval.

The fashion designer wrote, “The birthday mermaid!!! you look STUNNING @emrata.”

While those couture suits are pricey, other celebrities opt for bikinis that are more affordable.

Frankies Bikinis, Triangl, Boohoo, and Cotton:On are among their favorite swimwear brands.

However, just as celebrities like to dress up in super stylish summer suits.

