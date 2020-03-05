From Heartbreak to Baby: The Romantic History That Katy Perry Has Unpacked in Her Most Personal Songs

Katy Perry really delivered with her latest song.

Not only is her new single, “Never Worn White,” a tribute to finding lasting love again with Orlando Bloom“you took my armor off, and did it delicately, and I let my guard down, to show you what’s underneath”—but she unmistakably caresses her baby bump in the video that dropped Wednesday night, her way of announcing that she’s pregnant with her first child.

Theatrical, yes, but of course Perry shared the news with the world, including her countless devoted fans, in that fashion.

While her earlier career was peppered with deeply personal songs about heartbreak and toxic relationships in addition to the infectious confections like “Teenage Dream,” as well as major empowerment anthems like “Roar,” Perry’s personal life has taken a till-forever turn—and so has her music.

The title of her 2019 hit “Never Really Over” was basically the theme of her relationship with Bloom, which they put on hold in 2017, only to reunite a few months later and get engaged on Valentine’s Day last year.

A source told E! News that they were aiming to get married in 2020, but no word yet on whether the baby news will speed up or prolong the process. This is the first child for Perry and second for Bloom, who’s also dad to son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” Perry promised on Instagram Live on Wednesday night after her video came out. “Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let’s just call it a double whammy. It’s a two-for.”

That certainly sounds as if the stork is also going to have a new album in his basket…

Perry, who lately has been balancing making music with being a judge on American Idol, has only released a few singles since her 2017 album Witness—which boasted the politically tinged “Chained to the Rhythm,” the temporarily feud-prolonging “Swish Swish,” and lovers’ laments such as “Save as Draft,” “Déjà Vu” and “Miss You More.”

Even the empowering tunes like “Hey Hey Hey” and “Pendulum” didn’t feel that far removed from the breakup songs. But doesn’t the end of a relationship tend to lead to those moments of enlightenment?

Perry’s delightful announcement can’t help but make a person think of the not easy road that she—or most people, really—traveled to get to where she wanted to be, in love and life, so much of which she chronicled in some fierce ballads and bangers along the way.

We don’t claim to know for sure who caused the most pain or confusion or which hurt lingers the most, but since there’s no such thing as art not reflecting life at least a little bit…the answers to the questions you may have about her most personal-sounding songs are in the pages of Perry’s romantic history:

And now they’re having a baby!

“I would love to have children,” Perry said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show all the way back in 2011. “I think that’s one of the reasons you get married. Especially to the person that you marry. You think, that person is going to be a good partner, a good parent.”

Whether the baby or the vows come first, she’s found the guy who made her premonition come true. And with that, Katy Perry’s love story continues.

(Originally published June 9, 2017, at 5 a.m. PT)