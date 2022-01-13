From Her Maid of Honor Gown to Floral Frocks, Pippa Middleton’s Best Style Moments

Pippa Middleton has established herself as a fierce fashionista in her own right, despite being the younger sister of one of the world’s most stylish women (hello, Kate Middleton!).

Whether it was her masterclass in maternity dressing (she and husband James Matthews have two children, Arthur and Grace) or her penchant for figure-flattering frocks and simply chic separates, the columnist and cookbook author has always had a keen sense of style.

The mom-to-be has a classic-with-a-twist style that complements her super fit physique, from designer gowns to affordable dresses.

Soon after her sister was engaged to the future King of England, Pippa established herself as a fashion force to be reckoned with, favoring conservative silky designs with flattering silhouettes. But when the royal wedding came around in 2011, she exploded onto the scene, walking down the aisle in a curve-hugging Alexander McQueen maid-of-honor gown.

At her own wedding in 2017, the former event planner stunned in the same way.

She wore a custom Giles Deacon gown with a high neck, cap sleeve, and long train for her wedding to Matthews.

A Robinson Pelham tiara and a Stephen Jones veil finished off her ensemble.

Pippa, who is also an athlete, has graced Us with her fabulous fashion on repeat at Wimbledon — and her look is always a pattern party.

In 2015, she wore a houndstooth Carolina Herrera matching set, in 2016 a geometric Tabitha Webb number, and in 2017 a striped Self-Portrait minidress.

Pippa proved her maternity style would be unrivaled when she wore a white eyelet dress and a JCrew clutch to the 2018 sporting competition.

The Marlborough College graduate wore floral dresses for the majority of 2019, before switching to chic outerwear for the holidays.

She looked spirited and chic in a green wool wrap coat from Mango while attending Christmas services in London.

While the COVID-19 pandemic kept Pippa from going out much in 2020, her style has improved in 2021.

