From It’s A Sin and Time to WandaVision and The Underground Railroad, here’s the best TV of 2021.

Television this year made us laugh, cry, gasp, and cry some more.

It’s a Sin, a heartbreaking yet somehow also joyful recounting of the Aids pandemic in 1980s London, was without a doubt my favorite program of the year.

It introduced us to incredible new talent – Olly Alexander, Lydia West, and Omari Douglas – and became All4’s most binged show ever. It was written by Russell T Davies and based on his own experiences of coming of age in Manchester.

Streaming was a big hit, with WandaVision and Dopesick on Disney(plus) and Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winningThe Underground Railroad on Amazon Prime Video.

That show deserved a lot more credit than it received.

Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet in her best Pennsylvania accent to solve the murder of a young girl, was one that caught our attention.

On the subject of murder, Time and The White Lotus both considered the ramifications of taking another’s life, albeit in very different ways (the latter had a lot more sun).

It was a banner year for BBC Three comedy, with the premieres of Rose Matafeo’s Starstruck and Sophie Willan’s Alma’s Not Normal – a very promising sign for the channel’s return to TV in February.

In January, Russell T Davies’ timely and moving drama about a group of young men caught up in the 1980s Aids epidemic premiered on Channel 4.

The story follows Ritchie Tozer (Olly Alexander), an 18-year-old aspiring actor and singer who moves to London to try his luck in life and love.

Here’s our interview with the cast, as well as our review.

This adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer-winning novel is directed by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins.

The series imagines the route through which people escaped enslavement in the 1800s as an actual underground train line, taking place on a timeline that is different from the history we know.

Thuso Mbedu will portray Cora Randall, a woman who, with her friend Caesar (Aaron Pierre), attempts to ride the train to freedom.

Here’s our interview with the cast, and here’s our review.

In this dreary-looking but engrossing crime series, Kate Winslet plays troubled detective Mare Sheehan, who is the main draw.

