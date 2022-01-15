From JCrew’s Epic Long Weekend Sale, 11 Unbelievable Deals Under (dollar)50

JCrew is having an epic long weekend sale, with an extra 50% off sale styles and an extra 25% off select full-price items.

Happy Saturday, shoppers! We’re here to help you kick off your long weekend with an incredible sale you won’t want to miss.

Right now, JCrew is having a “Long Weekend, Epic Sale,” where you can get an extra 50% off all sale styles.

In addition, select full-price items are 25% off.

To get your epic discounts, simply enter the code EPIC at checkout.

You can save a lot of money on comfortable pajamas, loungewear, and workout gear right now.

This weekend, the super soft Magic Rinse crewneck sweatshirt, which was originally (dollar)70, is only (dollar)20.

The ultra-trendy split-hem leggings with premium signature flex fabric, which are normally (dollar)80, are now (dollar)16.

From JCrew’s long weekend sale, we’ve rounded up some seriously jaw-dropping deals under (dollar)50.

Check them out in the gallery below.

Heather peony, heather mint, and ivory rainbow are just a few of the lovely colors available in this rollneck sweater.

It’s super soft because it’s made of a “magical” combination of merino wool, alpaca, and stretch.

It was also made with a loose, comfortable fit in mind.

The best part is that you can get it for as little as (dollar)35.

JCrew customers love these straight-fit corduroy pants because they’re comfortable, warm, and perfectly vintage.

They are available in a variety of colors, including the classic black, the highly versatile ivory, and the gorgeous deep ruby.

Originally (dollar)118, these are now (dollar)40.

This is a fantastic price for a wardrobe essential.

A classic v-neck tee never goes out of style, and JCrew’s vintage cotton tees are a customer favorite thanks to their heathered texture and softness.

These are available in a variety of colors and are all on sale for only (dollar)8.

It’s a great time to stock up!

JCrew’s classic-fit flannel shirts are extremely warm, ideal for layering, and ideal for the current season….

