From Jenelle Evans’ ‘dirty’ wall to Catelynn Lowell’s pee-filled Tupperware, take a look inside the MESSIEST Teen Mom homes.

Jenelle Evans and Catelynn Lowell, stars of the teen reality show Jenelle Evans and Catelynn Lowell, have faced backlash for showing their messy and unkempt homes to fans online over the years.

Jenelle, 29, has been chastised for having “dirty” walls, a full sink, and other alleged “mistakes” in her home.

The former Teen Mom star was recently chastised for posting a TikTok vlog in which she flaunted her “dirty mirror” and described a day in her life.

Fans immediately noticed splotches on the mirror that appeared to be toothpaste.

As with many of her posts, the TikTok ended up on Reddit, where commenters chastised her for not cleaning the mirror first.

One particularly pointed comment read, “No one wants your filthy mirror, filthy hoodie, filthy husband, or filthy looking coffee.”

“She can’t even take two seconds to wipe her mirror with some windex before filming, huh?” wrote another critic.

She’d rather just use the sparkle emoji to call herself out and think it’s cute.”

“How many times have we called her out on the dirty mirror in her cringy bathroom TikToks?” a third Reddit user chimed in.

Several fans defended Jenelle for what appeared to be a minor infraction, with many gushing that they “love” her.

Jenelle, like several other Teen Mom stars, has received a lot of backlash over the years for her videos of her home.

Here’s a look at some of the messiest Teen Mom households.

Jenelle has received backlash for posing in front of a mountain of dishes, in addition to the backlash over her splotchy mirror.

She uploaded a video of her sweet date night in with husband David Eason, which included the sink in the background by accident.

Fans were not forgiving of the piled-high dishes.

“Date night at home with @easondavid88,” Jenelle wrote in the caption, adding, “(hashtag)kidfree.”

The video was supposed to show David preparing chicken wings for them to eat, but it instead showed a complete disaster.

Jenelle was slammed by Reddit users for living in a “dirty” house.

“This picture made me get up and deep clean my kitchen,” one commenter said.

“She has to empty the dishwasher AND open the blinds every morning,” one person wrote, adding, “She doesn’t have that kind of time.”

Jenelle’s house has also sparked debate on the internet in the past.

She was chastised for posting a photo of Ensley with a discolored wall in the background not long before the dish issue.

Jenelle shared the photo on her Instagram Story to show off her daughter’s coin bank.

