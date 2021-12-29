From Jennifer Aniston to Britney Spears, the Top 9 Celebrity News Stories of 2021

From Bennifer to Britney Spears, the Top 9 Celebrity News Stories of 2021

It’s safe to say that celebrity news has had a big year in 2021.

While there have been some heartbreaking tragedies, there have also been some notable bright spots.

Let’s take a look back at the year’s most memorable headlines, which range from happy romantic reunions to royal liberation.

After 13 years, Britney Spears’ conservatorship ends.

In November of that year,

Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship was lifted on December 12th after a lengthy legal battle.

Jamie Spears, the 40-year-old pop star’s father, had been in charge of her career and finances since 2008, when she was hospitalized for alleged mental health issues, which she had fought for years.

After the (hashtag)FreeBritney movement went viral this year, documentaries examining her conservatorship as well as how she was treated by the media in the past, including The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears, sparked renewed interest in the case.

Spears received widespread support from fans and fellow celebrities, as well as an apology from her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake.

Spears’ explosive testimony in June, when she emotionally shared her struggles under the conservatorship in her own words, was perhaps the most shocking.

Spears claimed she was put on lithium, was “traumatized” in rehab, and was barred from marrying or having children with longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari because she was under conservatorship.

“I’ve lied to the entire world and told them I’m fine and happy.

“It’s a lie,” she said, addressing the judge with emotion.

“I figured that if I said it enough times, I’d eventually become happy because I’d been in denial.”

I was taken aback.

I’m in a state of shock.

Fake it until you make it, as the saying goes.

But now I’m telling you the truth, and I’m not pleased with myself.

I’m not able to get any rest.

I’m so enraged that it’s insane, and I’m also depressed.

“Every day, I cry.”

Spears also took aim at her father, saying that he, as well as “anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management, who played a huge role in punishing me when I said, ‘No ma’am,’ should be in jail.”

Her conservatorship officially ended on November 1st, according to the official ruling.

12, the pop star responded with a video on.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

The Top 9 Celebrity News Stories of 2021: From Bennifer to Britney Spears

Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney 🎥: @AbbyShalawylopic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flavor Flav ⏰ (@flavorflavofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)