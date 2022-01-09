From Jill’s simple and small bauble to Jessa’s wild and extravagant diamonds, check out all of the Duggars’ engagement rings.

From Jill’s simple and small bauble to Jessa’s wild and extravagant diamonds, see all the Duggars engagement rings.

When you’re a member of the Duggar family, or about to become one, you can count on a unique engagement ring.

Getting down on one knee and proposing to Michelle Ruark has been a family tradition since that magical Christmas Eve in 1983, when Jim Bob dropped to one knee and proposed to her.

And as the kids on 19 Kids and Counting began to expand their family, it appears that there is an unspoken competition to outdo their predecessors’ proposal, and more importantly, engagement ring.

Take a look at the Duggars who are engaged and their engagement rings.

Josh became the first Duggar to get engaged when he proposed to Anna Keller years before his trial for child pornography charges.

On Anna’s 20th birthday, June 23rd, 2008, Josh gave her a.5 carat diamond ring set on a white gold band.

Last year, when Josh was on trial, Anna remained by his side throughout the ordeal.

Before being escorted to solitary confinement, he stopped to tell her that he “loved” her after he was found guilty.

Jill Duggar’s transformation into Jill Dillard began on March 29, 2014, when Derick proposed to her while the cameras were rolling on her reality show.

Derick proposed to his future wife with a.63-carat diamond he bought in Israel a few months before.

He custom-designed a white-gold band for the solitaire.

In March 2021, the couple responded to speculation that they were leaving the family by stating that they are looking for some space and haven’t visited Jim Bob or Michelle’s home in a long time.

“We haven’t been over there in a while, probably a couple years,” Jill admitted.

Ben Seewald presented Jessa Duggar with a one-of-a-kind 0.75–carat princess–cut diamond solitaire on an interlocking 18–carat white gold band in August 2014.

Ben drew and designed the ring, which Jessa proudly displayed on Instagram with the caption: “My beautiful engagement ring!.75 carat diamond–18 karat gold band.”

“Wonderful!”

That November, Jess and Ben exchanged vows.

When it came to choosing an engagement ring, Jeremy Vuolo enlisted the help of his brother-in-law, Ben Seewald.

Jinger Duggar’s engagement ring is reportedly.75 carats and has a cathedral setting.

Jeremy chose a princess–cut, 0.5–carat diamond in a white gold cathedral setting for a “simple… but elegant” look.

During an episode of Counting On, Jinger exclaimed, “Jeremy definitely did amazing on the ring that he picked out for me.”

