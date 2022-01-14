From John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, celebrities have shared the screen after marrying.

From John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, stars who shared the screen after getting married

Relationship goals? It’s not every day that a couple gets to work together, but several celebrity couples have had the good fortune to do so over the years — even after marrying!

For example, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have appeared in a few of the same projects.

A Quiet Place, the Jack Ryan star’s directorial debut, was the first time they collaborated closely.

Blunt admitted to reporters backstage at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards that she had been warned that collaborating with her husband would jeopardize their marriage.

“Working with John was undoubtedly my favorite aspect of shooting A Quiet Place.

We’d never done anything like it before, so it’s a bit of a risk.

“You go into this process not knowing what to expect,” she explained.

“A lot of people said, ‘You’ll be divorced by the end of it!’ But we were getting closer.”

In 2017, Kristen Bell starred in Dax Shepard’s remake of CHiPS, which was directed by her longtime love.

The Good Place actress portrays the soon-to-be ex-wife of her real-life husband in the comedy.

“It was difficult to be cruel to him because my character is like his estranged, trophy wife,” Bell said in 2017 on Good Morning America.

She went on to say, “She’s over him because he’s no longer winning trophies.”

“So I had to be really, really mean to him, which was difficult because I really [like]him… He’s so endearing, and I really like him.”

Though Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s romance is over, the Oscar nominee reflected on what it was like to work on his former wife’s hit sitcom, Friends, in 2001.

“I recall what happened.”

Man, that cast is incredible.

They laugh and have a good time with each other.

However, I messed up my first line,” the Ad Astra actor admitted to Access Hollywood in September 2019.

“We had to pause and restart.”

See which of your favorite celebrity couples have collaborated since their weddings by scrolling down.

It’s not every day that you get to work alongside your significant other.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Stars Who Shared the Screen After Getting Married: From John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard