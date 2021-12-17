From Khloe Kardashian to Maralee Nichols, who is Tristan Thompson’s baby mama?

From Khloe Kardashian to Maralee Nichols, who are Tristan Thompson’s baby mamas?

TRISTAN THOMPSON is the father of three children, each of whom has three baby mamas.

His third child has sparked controversy due to a lawsuit filed by one of his baby mamas, Maralee Nichols.

Tristan Thompson, 30, is a professional basketball player from Canada who plays for the Sacramento Kings.

Despite receiving some accolades and media attention for his basketball accomplishments, his personal life has gotten a lot of attention as well.

Jordan Craig announced in April 2016 that she was pregnant with Thompson’s first child, after dating him since 2014.

On December 12, 2016, she gave birth to Prince, their son.

However, they split up soon after Prince was born.

Craig is a lifestyle blogger and influencer.

Craig, who is 30 years old, is also the founder and CEO of What Jordy Wore, an online clothing store that sells gowns and everyday wear.

Craig is first cousins with Eniko Parrish, Kevin Hart’s wife.

Thompson began dating Khloe Kardashian in 2016, just three months before his son, Prince, was born by his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

True, their daughter, was born in August 2018 to Khloe and her husband, Kanye West.

Khloe Kardashian is a businesswoman and social media personality who rose to prominence after appearing on the reality television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

She is the half-sister of half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as the sister of media personalities Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

Thompson and the reality star are said to be having a tumultuous relationship as a result of Thompson’s alleged affair with Nichols while she was dating him.

Maralee was a fitness model and a former personal trainer from Texas.

The controversy surrounding the child began after she sued Thompson for child support after alleging they had an affair during his relationship with Khloe.

Thompson claimed in a statement that he only slept with her once and that he was seeking a paternity test.

Nichols, on the other hand, spoke with E! News about her relationship with Thompson and their baby.

“Many inaccurate and false stories have been circulated about me over the last couple of weeks,” Nichols said during the interview.

“I have never released any information about Tristan Thompson or any litigation involving him, and I have never directed anyone else to release any information about him.”

“At no time have I spoken to any media outlet, nor have I ever leaked any information to anyone.”

I’m providing this statement because I believe it’s necessary to defend my reputation.

“I’ve seen fake stories, unflattering photos of me, people using photos that aren’t even of me, and people claiming an incorrect occupation and age,” she continued.

“There have been a number of forgeries…

