From Khloe’s framed mugshot to Kris Jenner’s creepy wax figure, see the Kardashians’ WEIRDEST belongings in their homes.

From Khloe Kardashian’s framed mugshot to Kris Jenner’s creepy wax figure, see the Kardashians’ WEIRDEST possessions in their homes.

THE KARDASHIANS’ homes are home to some of the strangest possessions of all time, as the famous family flaunts their odd side through their possessions.

From framed mugshots to wax figures, the reality TV legends have amassed an odd assortment of mementos during their time on screen.

Kylie Jenner, now 24, and rapper Tyga met when she was 16 years old and dated for three years before splitting in August 2017.

After moving out of her childhood home at the age of 18, the makeup mogul had already purchased a (dollar)2.7 million mansion.

The reality star stunned fans in 2015 when she shared a house tour on her app, revealing an unexpected decorating choice.

She displayed a silver-framed mugshot of her now-ex after turning to one of her living room shelves.

“I have a couple of photos,” she said.

This is a picture of my grandmother when she was about my age.

“This…is a mug shot.”

Tyga was arrested in 2012 after being “flagged on a routine traffic violation,” but was later booked after “cops discovered the warrant stemming from four other traffic incidents.”

Khloe Kardashian, 37, shared a new photo of her three-year-old daughter True earlier this month.

The Good American founder simply captioned the photo with a white heart emoji after the reality star shared several photos of her daughter holding her brand new gray kitten.

Fans were distracted by a “bizarre” detail in the background, so they didn’t notice the child.

“It’s the Khloe pillow in the background for me,” one person wrote, referring to a pillow strategically placed on the bench behind True that resembled the E! star.

“Wtf is in the background?” wrote another person, who was perplexed by the pillow.

One fan described the pillow as “funny,” while another called it “bizarre.”

Since Khloe’s infamous 2007 arrest, Kim Kardashian, now 41, revealed in 2016 that her mother Kris Jenner has kept Khloe’s mugshot framed in her office.

The KUWTK star was arrested for DUI that year, but she only spent three hours in jail.

The whole thing was documented on E!, and Kim decided to bring it up again on Snapchat by reminding fans that her mother keeps the photo on display.

“Copy cat @Khloe jail pic,” the SKIMS founder captioned her post, leading fans to believe she has the photo framed somewhere at home as well.

Kris yelled at Kim during the episode, “Your sister’s going to jail! Have a little compassion!” The tense scene later became a hilarious meme.

“Kim, would you…?”

