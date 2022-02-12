From Kim Kardashian to Maura Higgins to Chloe Ferry, celebrities flaunt their beach bodies.

Kim Kardashian and Maura Higgins, as well as Chloe Ferry, show off their beach bums.

CELEBRITIES have been basking in the winter sun and delighting fans with some cheeky vacation snaps.

Kim Kardashian and Love Island’s Maura Higgins are just two of the celebrities who have taken to social media to flaunt their beachy bottoms.

In January, model and television personality Kim Kardashian again broke the internet when she posted a montage of beach photos with the caption “Long time no sea.”

Kim, 41, wore an all-black ensemble that included high-cut bikini briefs, a matching rash guard, chic sunglasses, and, oddly enough, gloves.

Love Island’s Maura Higgins delighted fans when she jetted off to the Maldives for some winter sun at the end of last year.

As she posed for a photo, the model flaunted her sandy bottom and held a bottle of beer, with the caption: “Thirsty?”

Zara McDermott, Maura’s Love Island co-star, also flaunted her bikini body on a recent trip to the Canary Islands of Fuerteventura.

Zara, 24, posed in a black bikini while soaking up some rays.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, is a pop icon and Hollywood star who has set the standard for beach glam.

For the trip to the beach, she wore a glittery burgandy bikini and a Christian Dior bucket hat, emphasizing her well-known curves.

Large gold hoops and oversized Balmain shades completed JLo’s ensemble.

Rita Ora, for one, seemed ecstatic to be out in the sun.

During a fun-filled weekend in Sydney, Australia, the singer, 31, wore a hot pink bikini with matching sunglasses and posed for a photo.

Chloe Ferry joined in the beach bum fun as well.

In the skimpy outfit, the 26-year-old reality star flaunted her curves while sizzling in the sun.