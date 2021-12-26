From Kim’s Divorce to Kourtney’s Engagement, the biggest Kardashian-Jenner Family Moments in 2021

The Most Important Events in the Kardashian-Jenner Family in 2021: From Kim’s Divorce to Kourtney’s Engagement

The Kardashian-Jenner family stayed booked and busy throughout 2021, sharing their highs and lows, from breakups to engagements, with the world.

Kim Kardashian’s six-year marriage to Kanye West ended in a shocking divorce, which kicked off the new year.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively before the split that the two had a “big fight” that left the Skims CEO feeling “done” with the relationship.

“Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset,” the insider said at the time, adding that the feud between the two never “healed.”

Kim broke her silence on the struggles she was facing at home as Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end.

During a June episode, she said, “I just honestly can’t do this anymore.”

“Why am I still stuck in this place where I’ve been for years? He moves to a new state every year.”

I need to be together in order to raise my children.

He’s an incredible father who has done an incredible job.”

West “deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming,” according to the reality star, which she was not willing to do.

She expressed her disappointment by saying, “I feel like a f–king failure.”

“This is my f–king third marriage.”

Yeah, I’m a f–king loser.

But I’m not even thinking about it.

“I want to be content.”

The Yeezy designer, on the other hand, made it clear that he wasn’t ready to call it quits on his marriage, attempting to reclaim Kim on multiple occasions throughout the year.

The California native was “surprised” by West’s comments, according to a source, but she didn’t see a way to save the relationship, according to Us in December 2021.

In the year 2021, Kim wasn’t the only member of the family whose love life made headlines.

Before they got engaged in the fall, her sister Kourtney Kardashian drew attention with her and Travis Barker’s PDA-filled romance.

The romantic proposal, which took place on a beach in Malibu in October 2021, was gushed over by the Poosh founder’s relatives.

At the time, Kris Jenner captioned an Instagram slideshow, “Congratulations to the world’s most beautiful, adorable, affectionate, fabulous, made for each other couple!”

“I adore you!”

Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian

