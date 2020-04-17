From Kissing in Italy to Twinning Dates, Look Back at Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s Whirlwind Romance

Nearly one year ago, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter‘s whirlwind romance hit the world like a wrecking ball—and we still can’t stop talking about it.

Taking place shortly after both parties had announced they were separating from their exes Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner, the “Slide Away” singer and The Hills: New Beginnings star first sparked romance rumors in August 2019 when they were photographed kissing while on vacation in Italy. From there, the pair’s relationship began to heat up as they continued to put their love on display while out and about together.

Then one month later, E! News learned that Miley had ended things with Kaitlynn. “When they first got together, it was just a fun casual thing, but it ended up becoming a lot and there were big emotions attached,” a source told E! News back in September. “It went from 0 to 60 and she wanted to put on the brakes. It was unexpected to end things so abruptly, but it had to be done. She just got out of her marriage and Miley felt like she and Kaitlynn got carried away.”

In the months following their split, Kaitlynn has addressed her and Miley’s brief relationship. Penning a candid essay for Elle in November, she recalled falling for the “Mother’s Daughter” singer and opened up about her sexuality.

“This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her,” she wrote. “Until that trip, it had never crossed my mind that I was even capable of loving a woman the way I loved her. But after reflecting on my romantic history, I realized that I’ve never really had a ‘type.'”

And recently, she spoke with The Hills alum Whitney Port about their breakup, telling her co-star that she got a “wake-up call” after struggling to come to terms with the aftermath of their summer fling.

Look back at the biggest moments from Miley and Kaitlynn’s whirlwind romance below: