From Kourtney Kardashian’s dream wedding and Kylie Jenner’s second child to the family’s new Hulu show, here’s a look at the Kardashians’ exciting 2022.

From Kourtney’s dream wedding and Kylie Jenner’s second child to the family’s new Hulu show, here’s a look at the Kardashians’ exciting 2022.

THE KARDASHIANS have made a lot of headlines this year, but in 2022, they’ll be hogging the limelight even more.

Everyone’s favorite reality stars will bring all kinds of drama in the New Year, from Kylie Jenner’s second child’s birth to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s dream wedding.

Kylie Jenner revealed in August that she’s expecting her second child with Travis Scott, with whom she already has a three-year-old daughter Stormi.

Despite the fact that the 24-year-old has kept mum about the baby’s gender or due date, a source told The Sun exclusively that she will give birth in early 2022.

The cosmetics mogul has been tight-lipped on social media recently, but that hasn’t stopped fans from spotting “clues” this week that she has already given birth in secret.

Travis Barker’s recent Instagram Story included a baby bottle, which caused outrage among her followers.

A nail artist revealed Kylie chose a short French manicure rather than her usual dramatic long talons, fueling speculation.

After less than a year of dating, Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, got engaged on a beach in Montecito in October.

And the couple has no plans for a long engagement, according to sources, who claim they will marry in 2022.

The couple will exchange vows next year, according to a source close to the couple, who also stated that “Kourtney is already in wedding planning mode.”

“The cameras will be rolling for the Kardashians’ new Hulu series, but certain aspects will be kept private,” they said, revealing that fans will get a glimpse into the wedding.

Furthermore, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wants their wedding to be “a day to remember,” and she plans to spend a lot of money to make her dream ceremony and reception a reality.

“She’s planning to go all out,” the source said.

She wants a stunning gown, a massive cake, thousands of flowers, and the best caterers in town.”

Kim, 41, and comedian Pete Davidson, 28, have been dating since she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October.

The unlikely couple has gone on several romantic dates in New York and Los Angeles, and they’ve even met each other’s parents.

According to sources, the couple’s relationship has “accelerated quickly,” implying more dates and possibly a vacation together in the future.

“Kim and Pete are getting serious,” a source told Us Weekly recently.

Things have definitely picked up speed, but in a healthy and enjoyable way.

……

Latest News from Infosurhoy.