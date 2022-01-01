From Kylie Jenner’s second child to Kourtney Kardashian’s dream wedding, the Kardashians have a lot to look forward to in 2022.

From Kylie Jenner’s second child, Kourtney Kardashian’s dream wedding, and the family’s new Hulu show, here’s a look at the Kardashians’ exciting 2022.

THE KARDASHIANS have made a lot of headlines this year, but in 2022, they’ll be hogging the limelight even more.

Everyone’s favorite reality stars will be bringing all kinds of drama in the New Year, from Kylie Jenner’s second child to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s dream wedding.

Kylie revealed in August that she’s expecting her second child with Travis Scott, with whom she already has a three-year-old daughter Stormi.

Despite the fact that the 24-year-old has yet to reveal the baby’s gender or due date, a source told The Sun exclusively that she will give birth in early 2022.

The cosmetics mogul has been tight-lipped on social media lately, but that hasn’t stopped fans from spotting “clues” this week that she’s already had a baby.

Travis Barker’s recent Instagram Story featured a baby bottle, which caused outrage among her followers.

A nail artist revealed Kylie chose a short French manicure instead of her usual dramatic long talons, fueling speculation.

After less than a year of dating, Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, got engaged on a beach in Montecito in October.

And the couple has no plans for a long engagement, according to sources, as they plan to marry in 2022.

According to Life and Style, the couple will exchange vows next year, and “Kourtney is already in wedding planning mode.”

“The cameras will be rolling for the Kardashians’ new Hulu series, but certain aspects will be kept private,” they said.

In addition, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wants their wedding to be “a day to remember,” and she plans to spend a lot of money to make her dream ceremony and reception a reality.

“There will be no expense spared, and she intends to go all out,” the source said.

She wants an incredible gown, a massive cake, thousands of flowers, and the best caterers in town.”

Kim, 41, and comedian Pete Davidson, 28, have been dating since she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October.

The unlikely couple has gone on numerous romantic dates in New York and Los Angeles, as well as meeting each other’s parents.

According to sources, the couple’s relationship has “escalated quickly,” which could mean more dates and possibly a vacation together in the future.

“Kim and Pete are getting serious,” a source recently told Us Weekly.

Things have moved quickly, but in a healthy and enjoyable manner.

