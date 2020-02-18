From Legal Trouble to Vow Renewals, the New Teen Mom OG Trailer Is Full of Ups and Downs

The Teen Mom OG cast has their sights set on…the world.

A new trailer for the upcoming season of the hit MTV reality show features many of the moms together, while also separately handling their own ups and downs. There are glimpses of Amber Portwood heading to court following her July 2019 arrest, Catelynn Baltierra and husband Tyler celebrating romance and so much more.

The Teen Mom OG stars are pursuing their passions and looking to a brighter tomorrow through the tears of the present.

Here’s what you need to know about them this year:

Catelynn and Tyler renewed their vows on a fifth anniversary trip to Hawaii and have never been happier. Now she’s looking at a embarking on a new career path as a vet technician as they try to have a son.

Cheyenne Floyd is also focused on her career after the success of the fundraiser she planned. She’s ready to do more party planning and get paying clients. Plus, co-parenting dynamics are changing with news that Cory and Taylor are going to welcome a baby girl.

Maci McKinney is still working on co-parenting with Ryan now that he’s home and preparing to welcome another child. Outside the home, Maci is continuing her work as a women’s reproductive health activist and increasing her advocacy for PCOS. Maci’s mission also includes raising awareness for birth control and women’s health.

Following the loss of her mother, Angie, Mackenzie McKee is in mourning. As if that weren’t enough personal turmoil, she’s now trying to make things work with Josh following cheating allegations, a separation and a divorce request.

With her legal troubles still at the forefront, Amber’s focus this season is working through her past indiscretions and rebuilding her relationships with her kids.

Teen Mom OG returns with new episodes on Tuesday, March 17 at 8 p.m. on MTV.