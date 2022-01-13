From Longtime Friends to Partners: Ben Platt and Noah Galvin’s Relationship Timeline

It’s just them! After years of friendship, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin’s relationship blossomed into romance during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Ben and I are dating,” the Good Doctor actor first revealed on Ilana Levine’s “Little Known Things” podcast in May 2020.

“I inquired of him this morning.”

‘Are we allowed to talk about this?’ I asked, and he replied, ‘Don’t get into our nitty-gritty, but people can know.’

After confirming the news, the couple — who have both played the titular character in Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen — kept their relationship under wraps.

They can’t stop themselves from gushing about each other, though.

“To cut a long story short, Ben put together a birthday video for me.

During the podcast interview, the Real O’Neals alum said, “Ben has been very sweetly putting together this video for me for probably three months.”

“It’s all of my favorite drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race and beyond wishing me a happy birthday, as well as all of my drag friends.”

Soon after the musical theatre stars quarantined together — and costarred in a series of “QuaranTunes Dance Parties” on Instagram — the pair grew closer while staying at Platt’s childhood home, eventually adopting a labradoodle named George.

Both actors have gotten a lot of creative inspiration from their budding romance.

“The song [‘Imagine’] came to me from Michael Pollack, who’s a really brilliant songwriter… It spoke to me immediately because I recently entered into a relationship with my boyfriend, Noah Galvin,” the Politician star explained during a June 2021 interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“It’s been about a year and a half since we’ve been together.

It was insane; we’d been friends for five years and just before the pandemic, we finally decided to give it our all.”

“We’ve kind of skated around it for a long time, and then it was, like, zero to 60, like we’re living together with my parents in [my]childhood home and seeing each other all the time,” he told host Kelly Clarkson.

