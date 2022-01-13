From Love at First Sight, relive Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s passionate romance.

Relive Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s enthralling love story from Love at First Sight.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly wowed fans and followers around the world before they got engaged with their instant connection and PDA.

This is how a New Year should begin.

In case you missed it, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have confirmed their engagement following a private proposal on January.

“I brought her back to ask her to marry me beneath the same branches we fell in love beneath,” the musician wrote on Instagram.

“I know tradition dictates one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the enigmatic heart that is our love.”

It’s a new chapter in Megan and MGK’s love story, which has enthralled fans since they made their relationship public in June 2020.

The pair’s romantic relationship was showcased at award shows, vacation destinations, and even in interviews after they formed an instant connection on the set of Midnight in the Switchgass.

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame the second I walked into a room with him and said hello and looked into his eyes,” Megan said on the Give Them Lala…With Randallpodcast.

“I believe we are two halves of the same soul.”

That was almost the first thing I told him.

I got a sense of it right away.”

Take a look back at how the co-stars grew into so much more than just friends in less than two years to commemorate the couple’s engagement.

It’s a new year, and it’s time for a new relationship status!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly revealed their engagement on Instagram on December 12.

On Instagram, the musician wrote, “Yes, in this life and every life.”

Following Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight against Logan Paul, Michael Mak of Celebrity Sports Entertainment invites MGK to perform at a Florida nightclub.

Megan and MGK spend the day at Disneyland wearing monochromatic sweat suits and Mickey Mouse ears.

During the rocker’s performance at the Barstool Sports Indy 500 party at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana, the two make an appearance onstage.

The couple will attend the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2021.

