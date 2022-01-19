From Madonna’s ‘confused’ kitchen shot to ‘people-pleaser’ Britney Spears’ naked mirror selfies, there are hidden messages.

More and more celebrities are baring their genitalia and proudly posting naked selfies on Instagram, but what are they trying to say?

Model Lottie Moss, who posed completely naked in a raunchy mirror photo, is the most recent celebrity to ditch her clothes.

Lottie’s sultry photo follows similar sultry shots by Britney Spears, Madonna, and Rita Ora.

So, why do celebrities feel compelled to strip down? Body language expert Judi James explains the messages hidden behind the power poses.

The rustic garden setting of Lottie Moss’ photograph, as well as the way her pose is reflected in an oval antique mirror, suggest she is extremely self-centered, according to Judi.

“Lottie is displaying her intellectual side through a pretentious homage to Narcissus himself – the boy from Greek mythology who was so enamored with his own beautiful image reflected in water that he gazed at it for the rest of his life, giving rise to the term narcissism,” she explains.

Judi, on the other hand, thinks the 24-year-old model is going for a more “tasteful” look than her usual OnlyFans glitz.

“This stab at a more classical artistic look, with her subtler front view partly concealed by shadows in the mirror, hints that Lottie would like to be seen as the quality option and distance herself from the traditional Page Three-style glamour posers,” she continues.

Madonna isn’t afraid to post scantily clad photos on her Instagram account.

“With this crotch-and-crutch pose,” Judi says, “it’s as if Madonna is yelling several conflicting messages at us at once,” pointing to the 63-year-old superstar’s “raunchy” tilted hat and “vulnerable” crutch.

“It’s like she’s trying to define her entire life up to this point in one make-up-free picture – and she’s even set it in the kitchen to imply some sort of nurturing, domestic vibe, too,” she continues.

“She’s clearly as eager to shock as she’s always been, but now that the celebrity nudie pic has become a bit of a crowded field, she appears to have become confused in terms of her techniques and messaging.”

When Rita posted a naked selfie from a decadent-looking changing room, it got people’s hearts racing.

Judi believes the 31-year-old Hot Right Now singer is attempting to brag.

“This is a classy, ‘narrative’ pose with Rita playing peek-a-boo in a dressing room behind a trail of freshly strewn designer clothes,” she explains.

“It’s more burlesque than stripper, and it’s a very teasing and personal-looking pose.”

“The status symbol carrier bags and shoes suggest someone who wants to highlight their high-maintenance credentials, displaying a desire to define their personal success in order to stand out in terms of status.”

[…]

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.