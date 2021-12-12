From ‘Mike and Molly’ to ‘Bob Hearts Abishola,’ Billy Gardell appeared in 3 Chuck Lorre CBS sitcoms.

Chuck Lorre is known as the ‘King of Sitcoms,’ having created CBS shows such as The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, Mike and Molly, and Bob Hearts Abishola. As a frequent collaborator with Chuck Lorre, Billy Gardell has directed more than one sitcom for the director.

Mike and Molly, about a couple who meet at an Overeater’s Anonymous meeting, was Lorre and Gardell’s first collaboration.

Mike (Gardell) and Molly (Melissa McCarthy) grow closer throughout the CBS show, marry, and even have children by the end.

In a 2011 interview, Gardell said, “‘Attracted to the script’ doesn’t really describe [how I felt].”

“It’s more like ‘begging for the part.'”

To be a part of a show that Mark Roberts created and that has taken on a life of its own.

It’s amusing, but there are some heartfelt scenes.”

Chuck Lorre served as executive producer on the romantic comedy, and he considered himself “the weakest link” in the cast.

From May 16, 2011, to May 16, 2016, Mike and Molly aired six seasons.

Gardell did not play the lead role for Lorre again.

Bob Wheeler (Gardell) and Nigerian nurse Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) fall in love after Bob suffers a heart attack in another sitcom called Bob Hearts Abishola.

The show has been praised for its portrayal of Nigerian culture, with Gardell even suggesting that the cast and crew of Bob Hearts Abishola should be nominated for an Emmy for the wedding episode.

Chuck Lorre and the entire cast were praised by Billy Gardell for how open-minded the set is when it comes to making jokes about clashing cultures.

Lorre knew he needed a Nigerian comic to help him develop the sitcom, so he hired Gina Yashere as a co-creator.

Vernee Watson plays Gloria, and Maribeth Monroe plays Bob’s sister Christina.

Lorre’s The Big Bang Theory starred both of them previously.

On the prequel show to The Big Bang Theory, Watson joined Gardell in particular.

Gardell starred on Young Sheldon before Lorre and Gina Yashere’s Bob Hearts Abishola premiered.

