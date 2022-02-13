From Milo Ventimiglia to Darren Barnet, here are all of the actors who played Jack Pearson on the NBC drama “This Is Us.”

From Milo Ventimiglia to Darren Barnet, all of the actors who played Jack Pearson on the NBC drama

On February 1, 2022, NBC’s tearjerker This Is Us came to an unavoidably dramatic conclusion.

The popular primetime drama is coming to a natural conclusion after six seasons of storytelling that span generations.

While six seasons is a bit short for a network drama these days, fans can take solace in the fact that it was originally written as a feature film.

Even so, for anyone who has delved deeply into these nuanced characters, six years may not be enough.

Given the length of the story, they transcend any single actor.

In the series, Milo Ventimiglia plays Jack Pearson, the patriarch of the Pearson family.

Fans of the show noted that it wasn’t just his performance that made the character so memorable.

Pearson occupies an unusual — and perhaps innovative — position in the story of This Is Us.

The pilot intentionally left the characters’ backstories ambiguous, eventually unraveling to reveal the show’s true premise.

It is set in multiple timelines and tells the story of a family across two (and eventually three) eras.

And, shockingly, the present-day timeline reveals that the most popular character, Jack, is no longer alive.

The show revolves around Jack and actor Milo Ventimiglia, who plays him.

It creates an odd situation for the actor, who, despite playing the lead role, finds himself isolated from the rest of the cast.

Ventimiglia makes up for it by watching every episode with co-star Mandy Moore after it is completed.

Even so, for the longtime TV actor, who rose to prominence on Gilmore Girls and was a fan favorite on Heroes, it’s a strange experience.

But he can take comfort in the fact that he isn’t the first actor to play Jack.

According to Insider, two other actors have played Jack at various points in his life.

In the first season, actor Darren Barnet portrayed a adolescent Jack.

Then, as the story progressed, Joaquin Obradors took on the role of a younger version of the character.

According to IMDb, it was a watershed moment for Barnet, who made his acting debut as Jack.

Since then, the Los Angeles native has had consistent TV work.

The 30-year-old is currently a regular on Netflix’s…

