From ‘Moon Knight’ to ‘Doctor Strange,’ Marvel’s Upcoming Films and Shows

From ‘Moon Knight’ to ‘Doctor Strange,’ upcoming Marvel films and shows

While Avengers: Endgame marked the end of Marvel’s cinematic universe as we know it, it was not the end of the MCU.

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will take the franchise in new and exciting directions, featuring both familiar and new characters.

Marvel Studios has debuted three series — WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki — and will return to the big screen with Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and The Eternals, all in 2021, following a pandemic-forced postponement of its entire Phase 4 slate.

So, what happens after that? in 2022

More new series and films are on the way, including the return of some beloved Avengers to the big screen, as well as Ms.

On Disney(plus), Marvel, She-Hulk, and other characters have their own streaming series.

Everything we know about Phase 4 and beyond is outlined below.

Moon Knight will be “a new action-adventure series,” according to Feige, who compares it to Indiana Jones.

Marc Spector is a mercenary who was left for dead in the Egyptian desert and who now “may or may not be infused with powers from Khonshu the Moon God — or he might just be crazy.” (Marc suffers from dissociative identity disorder, and each of his multiple identities becomes a separate character within the series.)

Moon Knight will be played by Oscar Isaac, and Ethan Hawke will play a role that has yet to be revealed.

Jeremy Slater, the creator of the series, tweeted, “We’re all hard at work crafting something special for you.”

“So stay tuned and stick around.”

Moon Knight is coming, and it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Mohamed Diab directed the film, which was written by Jeremy Slater and stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.

Mme.

Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen living in Jersey City and a polymorph capable of changing size and shape, will be the MCU’s first Muslim superhero.

Ms.

Carol Danvers (played by Brie Larson in Captain Marvel) was the comic book’s Carol Danvers.

Iman Vellani, who plays Kamala, is a newcomer who will be following Ms.

Marvel made her big screen debut in The Marvels.

::::::::::::::::::

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Upcoming Marvel Films and Shows From ‘Moon Knight’ to ‘Doctor Strange’