From Nayte Olukoya, find out everything you need to know about Bachelorette Michelle Young’s engagement ring.

From Nayte Olukoya, learn all about Bachelorette Michelle Young’s engagement ring.

Michelle Young’s journey on season 18 of The Bachelorette came to a close with a proposal from Nayte Olukoya, and the ring is absolutely stunning.

The 28-year-old Minnesota teacher gave her final rose to the 27-year-old account executive on the ABC series’ Tuesday, December 21 episode.

Olukoya got down on one knee with a Neil Lane engagement ring in return, as is customary in the Bachelor franchise.

Olukoya proposed with a “diamond and platinum ring centering a pear shape diamond set with two tapered baguette diamonds and further set with 46 round brilliants cut diamonds for a total weight of over 3.00 carats,” according to a press statement provided to Us Weekly by ABC.

On a beach in Mexico, an emotional proposal was made.

Young wore a Randi Rahm gown with a V-neck and a high-leg slit that was completely embellished.

Olukoya, on the other hand, wore a classic black suit that he looked dapper in.

“I knew right away the first night I met you that we had a connection that I wanted to hold onto,” Nayte said during the proposal.

“We discussed running away together the second night we were together.”

Right now, I’m standing in front of you, and I’m having the same feelings — I want to run away with you.”

He continued, “I want to run away to forever with the woman I’ve come to love.”

“This incredible, crazy, outlandish kind of love.

You’ve shared a lot of vulnerable aspects of your past during this journey.

I know you’ve felt invisible at times, and I want you to know that I’m fully prepared, willing, and ready to make sure you’re always chosen first, seen, now, tomorrow, and for the rest of our lives.

Michelle, I adore you.

Young said goodbye to runner-up Brandon Jones after getting engaged to Olukoya.

Through tears, she told him, “I meant what I said when I said I loved you.”

“However, I made a promise to myself that I would continue to follow my heart, and it’s not that I don’t love you; I do.”

My heart, however, is in a different place.

I have no choice but to follow my instincts.”

Young added, “I’m so sorry.”

“You’re this amazing person.”

