From Norman to Sushi, here’s a look at the Kardashian-Jenners’ dogs.

From Norman to Sushi, a Guide to the Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Dogs

Although Kris Jenner’s attempt to give Khloé Kardashian three new puppies failed, the Kardashian-Jenner family still has a lot of dogs running around Calabasas.

Kris surprised Khloé with three identical puppies for her birthday in June 2019 after she mourned the loss of the family’s longtime canine Gabbana in 2018.

While the puppies were adorable, the Good American designer didn’t think it was the right time to add to her family, which already included daughter True.

In a December 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé said, “I just moved back into my house.”

“I did my homework… they’ll go to people who will adore and love them.”

Kylie Jenner has the most animals in her home, followed by Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

During a joint GQ interview in July 2018, the Life of Kylie alum’s ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi, couldn’t even name all of her dogs.

In a “Kylie Quiz” trivia game, Kylie asked her then-boyfriend, “What are the names of my dogs?”

The rapper responded, “Norman… Lady.”

Kylie corrected him right away.

“Lady?! Lady?” she exclaimed. “Remember, they’re all like Normie, they all have the -ie!” she exclaimed.

After a fan called Scott out on his failure to name Bambi, Rosie, and Harlie, she defended him on Instagram.

“My family couldn’t tell me all the names of my dogs if their lives depended on it!” she replied to the social media user.

“I’m going to have to teach everyone how to pronounce their names,” says the narrator.

Kourtney has given her children a new furry friend, just like the family matriarch.

“But what should we name her?” the Poosh founder wondered as she posted photos of her golden retriever puppy on Instagram in December 2019.

Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, were given the dog as a Christmas present.

Several fans chastised the mother of three for seemingly replacing her existing pooches with a new pet after she shared pictures of the new puppy on social media.

“Of course, we still have Honey, our baby Pom Pom,” Kourtney said at the time in an Instagram comment.

“Wow,” I exclaimed.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.