Zayn Malik has come a long way from One Direction member to solo hitmaker.

Zayn Malik has come a long way from being a member of One Direction to being a solo hitmaker.

Zayn Malik has experienced a lot in his life, from being a member of One Direction to becoming a solo hitmaker.

Zayn Malik was about to become a household name.

On the morning of his audition for The X Factor UK in 2010, he was so nervous that he refused to go — until his mother, Tricia, literally dragged him out of bed and persuaded him otherwise.

The rest, as they say, is history.

In the middle of the competition, show creator and judge Simon Cowell grouped Malik with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson to form the boy band One Direction.

The fivesome went on to conquer the world, releasing four albums in the space of a year and performing at historic stadiums across North America, Europe, and beyond.

Malik abruptly left the group in the middle of their On the Road Again tour in 2015.

He told fans that there was no schism among the members, and that he just needed a break from the spotlight.

The “Story of My Life” singer explained his departure from the popular boy band in a 2018 British Vogue profile.

“A bridge between theaters, arenas, and stadiums was never built.”

He said at the time, “Just boom, boom, boom.”

“I suppose that kind of progression to any mind affects you a little bit,” she says, “but especially when you’re 17, 18.”

“Especially when five different personalities are involved,” Malik continued, “people take it in a variety of ways.”

“The bonds had been shattered.”

The singer-songwriter made a comeback in 2016 with the release of Mind of Mine, his first solo album, which included the hit single “Pillowtalk.”

His sophomore album, Icarus Falls, was released in 2018.

Malik’s personal life has made headlines in addition to his successful career, especially his relationships with ex-fiancée Perrie Edwards and on-again, off-again girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The couple welcomed their first child together in September of early 2020, after reconciling with the Victoria’s Secret model.

He wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of their infant clutching his finger, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful.”

“Expressing how I feel right now would be impossible.”

I’m smitten with you.

Infosurhoy in a nutshell

From One Direction member to solo hitmaker, Zayn Malik has come a long way.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]