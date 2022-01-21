From Ozark season 4 and Trigger Point to The Gilded Age, here are the top ten TV shows to watch this week.

From Ozark season 4 and Trigger Point to The Gilded Age, here are the best TV shows to watch this week.

In addition, Martin Freeman appears in the BBC cop drama ‘The Responder,’ and Katie Price renovates her ‘Mucky Mansion.’

As Netflix’s answer to Breaking Bad approaches its conclusion, things aren’t looking good for Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney).

The FBI is closing in on Navarro, and it appears that he is considering making a deal with them.

This is only the first half of the final season; the second half will be released later this year.

Chef Andi Oliver is taking her daughter, TV presenter Miquita, to the Caribbean.

In Antigua, it’s a family affair as they meet their oldest living relative, who has troubling memories of the island’s colonial rule.

They also meet up with fellow Britons who have relocated to their ancestral home, before traveling to the neighboring isle of Barbuda, which has largely escaped development.

Vicky McClure stars as Lana Washington, a bomb disposal operative, in Jed Mercurio’s latest drama.

When a terrorist group threatens to attack London, she is pushed to her professional limits by friend and former army comrade Joel Nutkins (Adrian Lester).

For his role as Chris, a morally compromised night shift copper, Martin Freeman adopts a Scouse accent.

The plot’s finer details are being kept under wraps, but we do know that part of Chris’s job entails training new officer Rachel (Adelayo Adedayo), who must learn to trust her mentor.

David Tennant’s portrayal of serial killer Dennis Nilsen in ITV’s 2021 drama Des earned him an International Emmy.

This three-part docuseries tells the true story of how Nilsen lured men into his Muswell Hill home before murdering them, with an emphasis on the victims’ lives.

Julian Fellowes, creator of Downton Abbey, returns with a lavish social drama set in 1880s New York City.

Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson, who also happens to be Meryl Streep’s daughter) is a young woman who moves to the city after her father dies.

She is quickly adopted into the family of a railroad magnate and begins to integrate into his high-society, gossip-filled world.

The lid is lifted in by political heavyweights and financial tycoons.

