From Paris Hilton’s fairy-tale wedding to Carter Reum, see every magical moment.

It’s the kind of wedding reception that most brides could only dream of.

In November,

Paris Hilton married Carter Reum on November 11 at a private estate in Bel Air, California, in a star-studded ceremony.

“I finally got to kiss my Prince and start the happily ever after I’ve been dreaming of since I was a little girl,” Paris wrote the morning after the wedding in a blog post.

“The wedding was like something out of a fairytale.”

Paris wore a classic embroidered Oscar de La Renta gown to the ceremony before changing outfits several times throughout the evening.

Hairstylist Eduardo Ponce and makeup artist Steven Tabimba were part of her glam squad.

Eduardo, who used UNITE products on the bride, told E! News exclusively, “The overall inspiration for Paris’ wedding day was ‘timeless beauty.'”

“We wanted Paris to look new and stylish,” says the designer.

We didn’t want to overdo the glitz because the dress is a work of art.

We kept it simple and clean.”

Paris’ bridesmaids wore pink Alice + Olivia gowns, including Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s sister, who was glammed up by Katrina Guevara.

Paris recorded an episode of her This Is Paris iHeartRadio podcast the night before her wedding, during which Carter expressed his excitement for the big day.

“It will undoubtedly be your fairy-tale wedding,” he predicted.

“I’m going to think about all those memories—that first kiss and hug, and, as we always say, the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us.”

Kim Kardashian, Rachel Zoe, Kimora Lee Simmons, Nicole Richie, and Ashley Benson were among the invited guests who enjoyed Wolfgang Puck cuisine and a caviar station from The Caviar Co.

Joan and Leigh Cakes were responsible for the stunning five-tier wedding cake.

The night wouldn’t be complete without a dancing reception and a special performance by Demi Lovato.

“Exchanging our vows and then saying our ‘I do’s’ was a dream come true.”

In a blog post, Paris wrote, “I finally became the most charming Prince’s wife!”

“It was the most incredible day and evening of my life.”

In a heartbeat, I’d do it all over again if I could.

I was overjoyed to be surrounded by so many loved ones, and to see everyone catching up and…

